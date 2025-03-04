No. 20 Marquette visits Reed and UConn

Marquette Golden Eagles (22-7, 13-5 Big East) at UConn Huskies (20-9, 12-6 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UConn hosts No. 20 Marquette after Tarris Reed, Jr. scored 24 points in UConn’s 75-63 win against the Providence Friars.

The Huskies are 12-2 in home games. UConn has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles are 13-5 in conference games. Marquette averages 8.9 turnovers per game and is 21-4 when winning the turnover battle.

UConn averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Marquette allows. Marquette has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reed is averaging 10.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Huskies. Solomon Ball is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

David Joplin is averaging 13.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Kam Jones is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

