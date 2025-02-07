No. 20 Arizona Wildcats host No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-4, 9-2 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (16-6, 10-2 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Texas Tech takes on No. 20 Arizona.

The Wildcats are 10-1 in home games. Arizona averages 82.9 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

The Red Raiders have gone 9-2 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech ranks fourth in the Big 12 allowing 65.1 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

Arizona’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tobe Awaka is averaging 7.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Caleb Love is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chance McMillian is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 15.5 points. Elijah Hawkins is shooting 36.0% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Red Raiders: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

