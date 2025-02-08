No. 20 Arizona plays No. 13 Texas Tech, looks for 6th straight win

Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-4, 9-2 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (16-6, 10-2 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Arizona is looking to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Wildcats take on No. 13 Texas Tech.

The Wildcats are 10-1 on their home court. Arizona leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 37.1 boards. Tobe Awaka paces the Wildcats with 7.9 rebounds.

The Red Raiders have gone 9-2 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech scores 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 15.9 points per game.

Arizona’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.5 per game Arizona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Bradley is averaging 11.7 points, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Caleb Love is averaging 16.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Elijah Hawkins is averaging 9.6 points, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Red Raiders: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.