No. 20 Alabama hosts Williams and No. 7 LSU

LSU Tigers (27-2, 12-2 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (22-6, 9-5 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 LSU plays No. 20 Alabama after Mikaylah Williams scored 24 points in LSU’s 65-58 win against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Crimson Tide have gone 12-2 at home. Alabama ranks sixth in the SEC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Essence Cody averaging 4.6.

The Tigers are 12-2 in SEC play. LSU is sixth in college basketball scoring 85.3 points per game while shooting 45.6%.

Alabama scores 78.4 points, 14.6 more per game than the 63.8 LSU allows. LSU has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points greater than the 37.1% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Ashlee Barker is averaging 17 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Crimson Tide. Aaliyah Nye is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Williams averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Flau’jae Johnson is shooting 43.3% and averaging 18.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 38.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

