No. 2 UCLA hosts Iriafen and No. 4 USC

USC Trojans (25-2, 15-1 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (27-1, 15-1 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 USC takes on No. 2 UCLA after Kiki Iriafen scored 22 points in USC’s 76-66 win against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Bruins have gone 12-0 in home games. UCLA has a 24-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Trojans have gone 15-1 against Big Ten opponents. USC leads the Big Ten with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Iriafen averaging 4.2.

UCLA averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 4.8 per game USC allows. USC averages 25.5 more points per game (81.9) than UCLA gives up to opponents (56.4).

The Bruins and Trojans face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Betts is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Bruins. Kiki Rice is averaging 12.7 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

JuJu Watkins is averaging 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.1 steals and two blocks for the Trojans. Iriafen is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Trojans: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.