No. 2 UCLA Bruins face the No. 4 USC Trojans

USC Trojans (25-2, 15-1 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (27-1, 15-1 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UCLA host the No. 4 USC.

The Bruins are 12-0 on their home court. UCLA is second in college basketball with 41.9 points in the paint led by Lauren Betts averaging 16.3.

The Trojans have gone 15-1 against Big Ten opponents. USC is 22-2 against opponents with a winning record.

UCLA averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 4.8 per game USC allows. USC has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 10.6 percentage points greater than the 34.0% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiki Rice is averaging 12.8 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bruins. Betts is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

JuJu Watkins is scoring 24.2 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Trojans. Kennedy Smith is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Trojans: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

