No. 2 Texas visits Turner and Georgia

Texas Longhorns (26-2, 12-1 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (10-17, 2-11 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia takes on No. 2 Texas after Trinity Turner scored 28 points in Georgia’s 79-63 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-7 at home. Georgia is 6-15 against opponents over .500.

The Longhorns are 12-1 in SEC play. Texas is fifth in the SEC scoring 82.7 points per game and is shooting 47.4%.

Georgia scores 64.9 points, 8.1 more per game than the 56.8 Texas allows. Texas averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Georgia gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner is scoring 12.9 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Asia Avinger is averaging 10.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games.

Madison Booker is averaging 16.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Longhorns. Shay Holle is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 58.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Longhorns: 10-0, averaging 72.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.