No. 2 Texas visits Georgia after Turner’s 28-point game

Texas Longhorns (26-2, 12-1 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (10-17, 2-11 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts No. 2 Texas after Trinity Turner scored 28 points in Georgia’s 79-63 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 8-7 in home games. Georgia gives up 68.6 points and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The Longhorns are 12-1 in SEC play. Texas ranks second in college basketball scoring 42.9 points per game in the paint led by Taylor Jones averaging 9.1.

Georgia averages 64.9 points, 8.1 more per game than the 56.8 Texas allows. Texas scores 14.1 more points per game (82.7) than Georgia allows to opponents (68.6).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. De’Mauri Flournoy is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Madison Booker is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Longhorns. Jones is averaging 15.0 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 58.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Longhorns: 10-0, averaging 72.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.