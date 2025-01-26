No. 2 South Carolina visits Whitehorn and No. 17 Tennessee

South Carolina Gamecocks (19-1, 7-0 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (15-4, 3-4 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Tennessee hosts No. 2 South Carolina after Ruby Whitehorn scored 21 points in Tennessee’s 80-76 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Volunteers have gone 9-2 in home games. Tennessee averages 93.4 points while outscoring opponents by 24.0 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 7-0 in conference games. South Carolina is fifth in the SEC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Chloe Kitts averaging 4.8.

Tennessee makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.3 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (33.9%). South Carolina averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Tennessee gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samara Spencer is averaging 11.3 points and 5.4 assists for the Volunteers. Talaysia Cooper is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Joyce Edwards is scoring 12.2 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Gamecocks. MiLaysia Fulwiley is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 89.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 83.1 points, 39.2 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.