No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks take on the No. 5 LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers (20-0, 5-0 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (18-1, 6-0 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina face the No. 5 LSU.

The Gamecocks are 9-0 in home games. South Carolina ranks third in the SEC in rebounding with 39.6 rebounds. Chloe Kitts leads the Gamecocks with 7.6 boards.

The Tigers are 5-0 in conference games. LSU ranks eighth in the SEC allowing 62.2 points while holding opponents to 35.1% shooting.

South Carolina averages 82.7 points, 20.5 more per game than the 62.2 LSU allows. LSU averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than South Carolina allows.

The Gamecocks and Tigers face off Friday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyce Edwards is scoring 12.1 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Gamecocks. MiLaysia Fulwiley is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 20 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 85.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points per game.

Tigers: 10-0, averaging 87.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

