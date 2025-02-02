No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks play the Auburn Tigers on 15-game win streak

Auburn Tigers (11-10, 2-6 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (20-1, 8-0 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina is looking to keep its 15-game win streak alive when the Gamecocks take on Auburn.

The Gamecocks are 10-0 in home games. South Carolina ranks sixth in college basketball with 39.2 rebounds led by Chloe Kitts averaging 7.5.

The Tigers are 2-6 against conference opponents. Auburn averages 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

South Carolina scores 81.3 points, 20.6 more per game than the 60.7 Auburn gives up. Auburn scores 13.7 more points per game (69.2) than South Carolina gives up to opponents (55.5).

The Gamecocks and Tigers square off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raven Johnson is averaging 5.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Gamecocks. Joyce Edwards is averaging 15.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 63.2% over the last 10 games.

Audia Young is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 6.2 points. Deyona Gaston is shooting 53.8% and averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 82.3 points, 39.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.