No. 2 Florida faces LSU on 5-game win streak

Florida Gators (23-3, 10-3 SEC) at LSU Tigers (14-12, 3-10 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -10.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Florida will attempt to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Gators take on LSU.

The Tigers are 11-4 in home games. LSU has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gators are 10-3 against SEC opponents. Florida ranks second in the SEC with 39.3 rebounds per game led by Alex Condon averaging 7.8.

LSU makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Florida has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

The Tigers and Gators meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Carter is scoring 17.3 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Tigers. Jordan Sears is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 17.2 points and 4.1 assists for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Gators: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

