No. 2 Duke hosts Watkins and Florida State

Florida State Seminoles (16-12, 7-10 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (25-3, 16-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -22.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits No. 2 Duke after Jamir Watkins scored 26 points in Florida State’s 96-85 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Blue Devils are 15-0 on their home court. Duke ranks eighth in college basketball allowing 61.0 points per game while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Seminoles have gone 7-10 against ACC opponents. Florida State is fourth in the ACC scoring 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Malique Ewin averaging 10.6.

Duke averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Florida State gives up. Florida State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Duke gives up.

The Blue Devils and Seminoles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Proctor averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Cooper Flagg is shooting 49.6% and averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

Watkins is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Seminoles. Ewin is averaging 13.7 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 84.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

