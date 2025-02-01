No. 2 Duke faces North Carolina following Flagg’s 28-point game

North Carolina Tar Heels (13-9, 6-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (18-2, 10-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -13.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Duke faces North Carolina after Cooper Flagg scored 28 points in Duke’s 74-64 win over the NC State Wolfpack.

The Blue Devils have gone 12-0 at home. Duke is 15-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tar Heels are 6-4 in ACC play. North Carolina is 5-4 in one-possession games.

Duke makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). North Carolina has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points greater than the 37.2% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The Blue Devils and Tar Heels face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is averaging 19.9 points, eight rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils. Kon Knueppel is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

RJ Davis is shooting 39.7% and averaging 17.6 points for the Tar Heels. Ian Jackson is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 80.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

