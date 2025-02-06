No. 19 UConn hosts No. 12 St. John’s following Ball’s 25-point game

St. John’s Red Storm (20-3, 11-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (16-6, 8-3 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 UConn hosts No. 12 St. John’s after Solomon Ball scored 25 points in UConn’s 77-69 victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Huskies are 10-1 on their home court. UConn ranks seventh in the Big East in rebounding with 31.7 rebounds. Tarris Reed, Jr. leads the Huskies with 6.8 boards.

The Red Storm have gone 11-1 against Big East opponents. St. John’s is 2-3 in one-possession games.

UConn makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.0 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). St. John’s has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Karaban is averaging 15 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 blocks for the Huskies. Ball is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kadary Richmond is averaging 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and two steals for the Red Storm. RJ Luis is averaging 18.1 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.