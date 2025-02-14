No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels host the No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-7, 5-6 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (19-6, 8-4 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Ole Miss hosts No. 22 Mississippi State.

The Rebels are 11-2 on their home court. Ole Miss scores 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 5-6 in SEC play. Mississippi State scores 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Ole Miss averages 78.1 points, 6.3 more per game than the 71.8 Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Matthew Murrell is averaging 11.7 points and two steals over the past 10 games.

Josh Hubbard is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 17.6 points and 3.2 assists. KeShawn Murphy is shooting 60.4% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

