No. 19 Cal hosts Gakdeng and No. 15 North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels (18-4, 6-3 ACC) at California Golden Bears (18-3, 6-2 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 North Carolina faces No. 19 Cal after Maria Gakdeng scored 21 points in North Carolina’s 86-84 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Golden Bears have gone 11-0 in home games. Cal scores 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The Tar Heels are 6-3 in ACC play. North Carolina scores 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 18.8 points per game.

Cal makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.7 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (34.7%). North Carolina averages 11.6 more points per game (73.7) than Cal allows to opponents (62.1).

The Golden Bears and Tar Heels meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Williams is averaging 11.8 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Bears. Ioanna Krimili is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Ustby is averaging 11.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Tar Heels. Gakdeng is averaging 12.0 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 60.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

