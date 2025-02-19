No. 19 Baylor visits Johnson and Colorado

Baylor Bears (22-5, 12-2 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (17-8, 8-6 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts No. 19 Baylor after Ayianna Johnson scored 20 points in Colorado’s 83-60 win over the Houston Cougars.

The Buffaloes are 13-1 in home games. Colorado scores 68.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Bears are 12-2 in Big 12 play. Baylor scores 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 20.3 points per game.

Colorado averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Baylor gives up. Baylor has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

The Buffaloes and Bears face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lior Garzon averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Jade Masogayo is shooting 57.1% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jada Walker is averaging 10.9 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Aaronette Vonleh is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.