No. 19 Baylor looks for 25th win of season in matchup against No. 12 Kansas State

Baylor Bears (24-5, 14-2 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (25-4, 13-3 Big 12)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Baylor will look for its 25th victory of the season when the Bears visit the No. 12 Kansas State.

The Wildcats have gone 17-0 at home. Kansas State leads the Big 12 with 38.9 points in the paint led by Ayoka Lee averaging 12.5.

The Bears are 14-2 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor averages 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 20.2 points per game.

Kansas State scores 80.8 points, 21.3 more per game than the 59.5 Baylor gives up. Baylor has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points above the 35.4% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

The Wildcats and Bears face off Monday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Taylor is averaging 6.4 points for the Wildcats. Taryn Sides is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is shooting 53.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bears. Sarah Andrews is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.