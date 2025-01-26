No. 18 Wisconsin plays Nebraska after Tonje’s 24-point outing

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-7, 2-6 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -7.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Wisconsin faces Nebraska after John Tonje scored 24 points in Wisconsin’s 85-83 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Badgers are 10-1 on their home court. Wisconsin is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 82.5 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Cornhuskers have gone 2-6 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is 0-3 in one-possession games.

Wisconsin makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Nebraska averages 5.3 more points per game (76.4) than Wisconsin gives up (71.1).

The Badgers and Cornhuskers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Klesmit is averaging 10.4 points for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Brice Williams is scoring 18.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Cornhuskers. Juwan Gary is averaging 13.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.