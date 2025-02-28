No. 18 West Virginia takes on Cincinnati after Quinerly’s 38-point showing

West Virginia Mountaineers (22-6, 12-5 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (15-12, 7-10 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 West Virginia takes on Cincinnati after JJ Quinerly scored 38 points in West Virginia’s 75-46 win over the Utah Utes.

The Bearcats are 9-5 in home games. Cincinnati is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountaineers have gone 12-5 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia ranks third in the Big 12 with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Thomas averaging 2.1.

Cincinnati’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game West Virginia allows. West Virginia scores 10.2 more points per game (76.0) than Cincinnati allows (65.8).

The Bearcats and Mountaineers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tineya Hylton is averaging 13.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Bearcats. Jillian Hayes is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Sydney Shaw is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 12 points and 1.9 steals. Quinerly is averaging 22.9 points and 3.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 13.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

