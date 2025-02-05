No. 18 West Virginia plays Kansas, seeks 14th straight home win

Kansas Jayhawks (14-8, 4-7 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (17-4, 7-3 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 West Virginia will try to keep its 13-game home win streak intact when the Mountaineers face Kansas.

The Mountaineers have gone 12-0 at home. West Virginia ranks sixth in college basketball giving up 53.2 points per game while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

The Jayhawks are 4-7 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

West Virginia makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Kansas has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Kansas has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Quinerly is averaging 19.2 points, 3.1 assists and 3.5 steals for the Mountaineers. Sydney Shaw is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

S’Mya Nichols is averaging 20.2 points and 4.9 assists for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 13.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Jayhawks: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

