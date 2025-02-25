No. 18 West Virginia hosts Utah after Kneepkens’ 25-point showing

Utah Utes (21-6, 12-4 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (21-6, 11-5 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits No. 18 West Virginia after Gianna Kneepkens scored 25 points in Utah’s 92-65 victory against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Mountaineers have gone 15-0 at home. West Virginia is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 76.1 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Utes have gone 12-4 against Big 12 opponents. Utah averages 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game.

West Virginia averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Utah gives up. Utah has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Utes face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Quinerly is shooting 42.5% and averaging 19.4 points for the Mountaineers. Sydney Shaw is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ines Vieira is averaging 5.6 points, five assists and 1.7 steals for the Utes. Kneepkens is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 13.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Utes: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.