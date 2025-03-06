No. 18 Purdue visits Illinois following Smith’s 23-point performance

Purdue Boilermakers (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Purdue plays Illinois after Braden Smith scored 23 points in Purdue’s 100-71 win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Fighting Illini have gone 12-4 at home. Illinois averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 8-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Boilermakers are 13-6 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 78.2 points per game and is shooting 49.6%.

Illinois scores 83.6 points, 13.6 more per game than the 70.0 Purdue gives up. Purdue has shot at a 49.6% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasparas Jakucionis is averaging 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Fighting Illini. Will Riley is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 19.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

