No. 18 Maryland takes on Rutgers following Reese’s 24-point outing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-11, 5-7 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (17-6, 7-5 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Maryland plays Rutgers after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland’s 73-70 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Terrapins have gone 13-1 in home games. Maryland is sixth in the Big Ten with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Derik Queen averaging 6.1.

The Scarlet Knights are 5-7 in conference play. Rutgers is 3-3 in one-possession games.

Maryland’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Rutgers gives up. Rutgers has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Maryland have averaged.

The Terrapins and Scarlet Knights square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Queen is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Terrapins. Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dylan Harper is averaging 19.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Ace Bailey is averaging 22.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.