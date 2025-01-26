No. 18 Georgia Tech hosts Fournier and No. 14 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (16-4, 7-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (17-3, 5-3 ACC)

Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Duke visits No. 18 Georgia Tech after Toby Fournier scored 24 points in Duke’s 81-46 victory against the SMU Mustangs.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 12-1 at home. Georgia Tech is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Devils are 7-1 in conference games. Duke is 16-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Georgia Tech averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Duke allows. Duke averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Georgia Tech allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kara Dunn is scoring 15.9 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Tonie Morgan is averaging 15.4 points, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Fournier is shooting 53.8% and averaging 13.0 points for the Blue Devils. Ashlon Jackson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 11.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.3 points.

