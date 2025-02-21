No. 18 Clemson visits Oquendo and SMU

Clemson Tigers (21-5, 13-2 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (20-6, 11-4 ACC)

Dallas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts No. 18 Clemson after Kario Oquendo scored 25 points in SMU’s 97-73 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Mustangs have gone 11-4 at home. SMU scores 82.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Tigers are 13-2 against ACC opponents. Clemson ranks fourth in the ACC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 2.9.

SMU averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Clemson gives up. Clemson averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.0 per game SMU allows.

The Mustangs and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is averaging 13.4 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mustangs. Matt Cross is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Chase Hunter averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 12.3 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.