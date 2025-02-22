No. 18 Clemson visits Oquendo and SMU

Clemson Tigers (21-5, 13-2 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (20-6, 11-4 ACC)

Dallas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts No. 18 Clemson after Kario Oquendo scored 25 points in SMU’s 97-73 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Mustangs have gone 11-4 in home games. SMU is fourth in the ACC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Cross averaging 5.7.

The Tigers are 13-2 in conference play. Clemson ranks seventh in the ACC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 6.7.

SMU averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Clemson gives up. Clemson scores 6.0 more points per game (77.4) than SMU gives up (71.4).

The Mustangs and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is averaging 13.4 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mustangs. Cross is averaging 13.6 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Chase Hunter is averaging 17 points for the Tigers. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.