No. 17 Tennessee visits No. 7 Texas following Cooper’s 22-point outing

Tennessee Volunteers (15-3, 3-3 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (18-2, 4-1 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Tennessee visits No. 7 Texas after Talaysia Cooper scored 22 points in Tennessee’s 71-70 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Longhorns have gone 9-0 in home games. Texas is fourth in college basketball averaging 87.5 points and is shooting 48.3% from the field.

The Volunteers are 3-3 in SEC play. Tennessee ranks sixth in the SEC shooting 33.4% from 3-point range.

Texas’ average of 3.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Tennessee gives up. Tennessee has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker is averaging 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Longhorns. Kyla Oldacre is averaging 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Samara Spencer is averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 assists for the Volunteers. Cooper is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 84.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 12.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points per game.

Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 91.1 points, 39.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

