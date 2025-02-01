No. 17 NC State faces Stanford, aims for 4th straight road win

NC State Wolfpack (17-4, 9-1 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (11-9, 3-6 ACC)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 NC State will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Wolfpack play Stanford.

The Cardinal are 10-2 on their home court. Stanford ranks third in the ACC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Elena Bosgana averaging 5.2.

The Wolfpack have gone 9-1 against ACC opponents. NC State averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 14-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Stanford averages 74.3 points, 11.0 more per game than the 63.3 NC State allows. NC State has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Demetre averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 10 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Nunu Agara is averaging 17.2 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Aziaha James is shooting 44.6% and averaging 16.9 points for the Wolfpack. Zoe Brooks is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.