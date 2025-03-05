No. 17 Michigan hosts Queen and No. 13 Maryland

Maryland Terrapins (22-7, 12-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (22-7, 14-4 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -1.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Maryland visits No. 17 Michigan after Derik Queen scored 23 points in Maryland’s 68-64 win against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Wolverines have gone 13-2 at home. Michigan is third in the Big Ten in rebounding with 34.8 rebounds. Danny Wolf leads the Wolverines with 9.7 boards.

The Terrapins are 12-6 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland ranks fourth in the Big Ten shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

Michigan makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Maryland has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

The Wolverines and Terrapins meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladislav Goldin is averaging 16.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Wolverines. Wolf is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Julian Reese is averaging 13.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Terrapins. Queen is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

