No. 17 Memphis plays Temple following Haggerty’s 23-point game

Temple Owls (14-9, 6-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (19-4, 9-1 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -13.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Memphis faces Temple after PJ Haggerty scored 23 points in Memphis’ 83-71 win against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Tigers have gone 9-2 at home. Memphis is fifth in the AAC with 14.0 assists per game led by Haggerty averaging 3.6.

The Owls are 6-4 in conference games. Temple is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Memphis averages 79.0 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 77.9 Temple gives up. Temple has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is averaging 21.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. is shooting 43.6% and averaging 22.1 points for the Owls. Zion Stanford is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 78.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 83.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.