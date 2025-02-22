No. 17 Kentucky visits No. 4 Alabama after Sears’ 35-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (18-8, 7-6 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (21-5, 10-3 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -10.5; over/under is 180.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Alabama hosts No. 17 Kentucky after Mark Sears scored 35 points in Alabama’s 110-98 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Crimson Tide are 10-2 in home games. Alabama leads the SEC with 28.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Nelson averaging 6.3.

The Wildcats have gone 7-6 against SEC opponents. Kentucky leads the SEC with 17.3 assists. Lamont Butler paces the Wildcats with 4.6.

Alabama makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Kentucky averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is averaging 18.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Otega Oweh is shooting 49.5% and averaging 16.2 points for the Wildcats. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 89.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.