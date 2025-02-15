No. 17 Kansas visits Utah after Madsen’s 28-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (17-7, 8-5 Big 12) at Utah Utes (13-11, 5-8 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts No. 17 Kansas after Gabe Madsen scored 28 points in Utah’s 85-75 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Utes have gone 12-3 at home. Utah is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jayhawks have gone 8-5 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas leads the Big 12 with 18.0 assists. Dajuan Harris leads the Jayhawks with 5.8.

Utah averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Kansas gives up. Kansas averages 5.6 more points per game (76.4) than Utah gives up to opponents (70.8).

The Utes and Jayhawks match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keanu Dawes is averaging 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Utes. Madsen is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hunter Dickinson is scoring 16.6 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Jayhawks. Zeke Mayo is averaging 15.6 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

