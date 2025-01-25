No. 17 Illinois hosts Berry and Northwestern

Northwestern Wildcats (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (13-6, 5-4 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits No. 17 Illinois after Ty Berry scored 23 points in Northwestern’s 79-70 win against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Fighting Illini have gone 8-3 at home. Illinois leads college basketball with 30.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tomislav Ivisic averaging 6.5.

The Wildcats have gone 3-5 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Illinois averages 85.9 points, 17.7 more per game than the 68.2 Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 5.0 more points per game (74.2) than Illinois allows (69.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasparas Jakucionis is shooting 48.5% and averaging 16.2 points for the Fighting Illini. Ben Humrichous is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nick Martinelli is scoring 19.9 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 85.6 points, 40.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

