No. 17 Georgia Tech visits Boston College, aims for 20th win of season

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (19-4, 7-4 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (13-12, 4-8 ACC)

Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Georgia Tech will look for its 20th win this season when the Yellow Jackets visit the Boston College.

The Eagles have gone 10-4 at home. Boston College scores 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets are 7-4 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech ranks seventh in the ACC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Dani Carnegie averaging 3.9.

Boston College scores 73.8 points, 11.8 more per game than the 62.0 Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Boston College gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: T’Yana Todd is scoring 13.8 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Eagles. Dontavia Waggoner is averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Tonie Morgan is averaging 12.9 points and 5.7 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Kara Dunn is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.