No. 17 Georgia Tech hosts Robertson and SMU

SMU Mustangs (10-13, 2-9 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (18-4, 6-4 ACC)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU takes on No. 17 Georgia Tech after Nya Robertson scored 22 points in SMU’s 79-71 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Yellow Jackets are 12-2 on their home court. Georgia Tech is second in the ACC in rebounding with 36.5 rebounds. Kara Dunn paces the Yellow Jackets with 6.2 boards.

The Mustangs are 2-9 against ACC opponents. SMU ranks third in the ACC with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Peterson averaging 5.0.

Georgia Tech averages 79.9 points, 11.4 more per game than the 68.5 SMU gives up. SMU’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Georgia Tech has given up to its opponents (39.9%).

The Yellow Jackets and Mustangs face off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tonie Morgan is averaging 12.9 points and 5.8 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Dunn is averaging 18.0 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the last 10 games.

Zanai Jones is averaging 8.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Mustangs. Robertson is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 61.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.