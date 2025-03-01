No. 17 Baylor hosts No. 10 TCU after Van Lith’s 26-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (27-3, 15-2 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (25-5, 15-2 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 TCU visits No. 17 Baylor after Hailey Van Lith scored 26 points in TCU’s 91-56 victory over the Houston Cougars.

The Bears are 15-1 in home games. Baylor is the Big 12 leader with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Darianna Littlepage-Buggs averaging 10.5.

The Horned Frogs are 15-2 in conference play. TCU has a 21-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Baylor averages 79.7 points, 22.6 more per game than the 57.1 TCU allows. TCU averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.1 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Baylor allows.

The Bears and Horned Frogs meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Littlepage-Buggs is scoring 14.3 points per game with 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bears. Aaronette Vonleh is averaging 13.9 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Madison Conner is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 15.1 points and four assists. Van Lith is averaging 16 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 79.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.