No. 16 Oregon hosts Williams and Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-8, 3-7 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (16-5, 5-5 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska takes on No. 16 Oregon after Brice Williams scored 27 points in Nebraska’s 80-74 overtime win against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Ducks are 8-3 in home games. Oregon has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cornhuskers are 3-7 against conference opponents. Nebraska has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oregon makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Nebraska averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Oregon allows.

The Ducks and Cornhuskers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keeshawn Barthelemy averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Nathan Bittle is averaging 12.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games.

Berke Buyuktuncel is averaging 7.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Connor Essegian is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.