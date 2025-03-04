No. 16 Memphis aims for 25th win this season in matchup with UTSA

Memphis Tigers (24-5, 14-2 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (11-17, 5-11 AAC)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Memphis will try to earn its 25th win of the season when the Tigers play the UTSA.

The Roadrunners have gone 7-6 in home games. UTSA is sixth in the AAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaquan Scott averaging 2.3.

The Tigers are 14-2 in AAC play. Memphis ranks third in the AAC scoring 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Dain Dainja averaging 10.4.

UTSA averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Memphis allows. Memphis averages 80.0 points per game, 3.0 more than the 77.0 UTSA gives up to opponents.

The Roadrunners and Tigers meet Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Monsanto averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Amir Spears is averaging 20 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

PJ Haggerty is averaging 21.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. Dainja is averaging 17.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.