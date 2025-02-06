No. 16 Maryland plays Oregon for conference showdown

Maryland Terrapins (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kaylene Smikle and No. 16 Maryland visit Deja Kelly and Oregon in Big Ten action Thursday.

The Ducks are 13-1 in home games. Oregon is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terrapins are 7-4 in Big Ten play. Maryland ranks fourth in the Big Ten scoring 39.0 points per game in the paint led by Smikle averaging 7.5.

Oregon makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Maryland scores 20.2 more points per game (80.0) than Oregon gives up to opponents (59.8).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillipina Kyei is averaging 7.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Ducks. Nani Falatea is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Smikle is averaging 17.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Terrapins. Shyanne Sellers is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 61.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.