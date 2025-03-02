No. 16 Duke visits No. 24 Florida State after Latson’s 23-point game

Duke Blue Devils (22-7, 13-4 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (23-6, 13-4 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Florida State hosts No. 16 Duke after Ta’Niya Latson scored 23 points in Florida State’s 86-81 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Seminoles are 13-2 on their home court. Florida State is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Devils are 13-4 against ACC opponents. Duke is 19-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Florida State averages 89.3 points, 30.8 more per game than the 58.5 Duke gives up. Duke averages 74.8 points per game, 3.2 more than the 71.6 Florida State allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Bowles averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Latson is shooting 41.5% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games.

Toby Fournier is shooting 54.0% and averaging 13.6 points for the Blue Devils. Ashlon Jackson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 84.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

