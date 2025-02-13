No. 15 Tennessee hosts Gaston and Auburn

Auburn Tigers (12-12, 3-8 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (17-6, 4-6 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn visits No. 15 Tennessee after Deyona Gaston scored 24 points in Auburn’s 73-71 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Volunteers have gone 10-3 at home. Tennessee ranks second in college basketball with 16.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Lazaria Spearman averaging 3.0 offensive boards.

The Tigers have gone 3-8 against SEC opponents. Auburn has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

Tennessee averages 90.0 points, 28.2 more per game than the 61.8 Auburn allows. Auburn has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talaysia Cooper is averaging 17.5 points, six rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.2 steals for the Volunteers. Ruby Whitehorn is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Gaston is averaging 21.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Yuting Deng is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 4-6, averaging 79.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.