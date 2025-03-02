No. 15 Michigan hosts Ivisic and Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (22-6, 14-3 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 3:45 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -3.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois visits No. 15 Michigan after Tomislav Ivisic scored 22 points in Illinois’ 81-61 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Wolverines have gone 13-1 at home. Michigan is 21-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Fighting Illini are 10-8 in conference matchups. Illinois scores 83.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

Michigan makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Illinois has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Illinois averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Michigan gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nimari Burnett averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Vladislav Goldin is shooting 63.6% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games.

Kasparas Jakucionis is averaging 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Fighting Illini. Will Riley is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.