No. 14 NC State plays No. 22 Florida State after James’ 36-point game

NC State Wolfpack (18-4, 10-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (19-4, 9-2 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 NC State visits No. 22 Florida State after Aziaha James scored 36 points in NC State’s 89-83 win against the Duke Blue Devils.

The Seminoles have gone 12-0 in home games. Florida State has college basketball’s highest scoring offense averaging 92.9 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Wolfpack have gone 10-1 against ACC opponents. NC State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Florida State averages 92.9 points, 28.7 more per game than the 64.2 NC State allows. NC State averages 6.7 more points per game (76.6) than Florida State gives up to opponents (69.9).

The Seminoles and Wolfpack match up Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Bowles averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Ta’Niya Latson is shooting 45.7% and averaging 25.0 points over the past 10 games.

James is shooting 46.6% and averaging 17.8 points for the Wolfpack. Madison Hayes is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 90.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

