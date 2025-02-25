No. 14 Missouri hosts South Carolina after Murray-Boyles’ 22-point showing

South Carolina Gamecocks (11-16, 1-13 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (20-7, 9-5 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -13.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays No. 14 Missouri after Collin Murray-Boyles scored 22 points in South Carolina’s 84-69 win over the Texas Longhorns.

The Tigers have gone 17-1 in home games. Missouri is fourth in the SEC scoring 83.7 points while shooting 48.3% from the field.

The Gamecocks are 1-13 in SEC play. South Carolina is ninth in the SEC giving up 70.8 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

Missouri averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.0 per game South Carolina gives up. South Carolina averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Missouri allows.

The Tigers and Gamecocks match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Mitchell is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Tigers. Caleb Grill is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Murray-Boyles is scoring 15.8 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Gamecocks. Jamarii Thomas is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Gamecocks: 1-9, averaging 66.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.