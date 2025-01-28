No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs play the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide (17-3, 6-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-4, 4-3 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Alabama plays No. 14 Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-1 in home games. Mississippi State is third in the SEC with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Matthews averaging 2.6.

The Crimson Tide are 6-1 in conference games. Alabama ranks third in the SEC with 17.0 assists per game led by Mark Sears averaging 4.8.

Mississippi State averages 80.7 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 78.5 Alabama allows. Alabama averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Mississippi State allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sears is shooting 39.6% and averaging 18.1 points for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 92.1 points, 40.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.