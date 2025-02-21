No. 14 Michigan State visits No. 12 Michigan after Goldin’s 20-point outing

Michigan State Spartans (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (20-5, 12-2 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Michigan takes on No. 14 Michigan State after Vladislav Goldin scored 20 points in Michigan’s 86-83 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Wolverines are 12-0 in home games. Michigan has a 6-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans are 12-3 in conference games. Michigan State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Michigan averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Michigan State gives up. Michigan State averages 8.1 more points per game (79.1) than Michigan gives up to opponents (71.0).

The Wolverines and Spartans face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goldin is averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Wolverines. Danny Wolf is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Jase Richardson is shooting 45.1% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.