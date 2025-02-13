No. 14 Memphis takes on South Florida after Haggerty’s 20-point game

Memphis Tigers (20-4, 10-1 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (12-12, 5-6 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Memphis visits South Florida after PJ Haggerty scored 20 points in Memphis’ 90-82 win against the Temple Owls.

The Bulls have gone 9-3 in home games. South Florida averages 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Tigers are 10-1 in conference matchups. Memphis is 17-4 against opponents with a winning record.

South Florida makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Memphis scores 5.1 more points per game (79.4) than South Florida gives up to opponents (74.3).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamille Reynolds is averaging 12.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bulls. Jayden Reid is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Haggerty is averaging 21.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Dain Dainja is averaging 14 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 78.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

