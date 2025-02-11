No. 14 Kansas State visits Hylton and Cincinnati

Kansas State Wildcats (22-3, 10-2 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (14-8, 6-6 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts No. 14 Kansas State after Tineya Hylton scored 21 points in Cincinnati’s 78-74 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Bearcats have gone 9-3 in home games. Cincinnati is 6-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats have gone 10-2 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State scores 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 25.1 points per game.

Cincinnati is shooting 37.0% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 35.2% Kansas State allows to opponents. Kansas State scores 16.8 more points per game (80.3) than Cincinnati allows (63.5).

The Bearcats and Wildcats meet Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jillian Hayes is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Bearcats. Reagan Jackson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ayoka Lee is shooting 65.4% and averaging 16.0 points for the Wildcats. Serena Sundell is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.